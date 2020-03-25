STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Government bans export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine

ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava had on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

After implementation of section 144 municipal corporation spraying sanitizers in Tirupati on Tuesday. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the government on Wednesday banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava had on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases.

The treatment protocol recommended by the ICMR-constituted National Task Force for COVID-19 has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for restricted use in emergency situations.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with export and import-related matters, said, "The export of hydroxycloroquine and formulations made from hydroxycloroquine is prohibited with immediate effect".

It, however, said the government will allow export of the medicine on humanitarian grounds on a case-to-case basis on the Ministry of External Affairs' recommendation.

Export will also be permitted from the special economic zones/export-oriented units and in cases where the outbound shipment is made to fulfil the export obligation under any advance authorisation license issued on or before the date of this notification, which is March 25, 2020.

"Export will be allowed in case of shipments where the irrevocable letter of credit has been issued before the date of this notification or in the case where full advance payment has been received by the exporter in India against the specific shipment, subject to the submission of documentary evidence," DGFT added.

According to some reports, demand for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound, have jumped after US President Donald Trump said that these salts were effective in treating COVID-19.

People are panic buying this medicine.

Over the last few weeks, India has banned exports of a host of medical devices, including sanitisers, all types of ventilators and surgical masks.

The government on Tuesday banned the export of all sanitisers and ventilators with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Export of all sanitisers is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It also banned exports of all types of ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance or device.

Last week, it had banned export of certain ventilators, surgical and disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks.

There is a shortage of hand sanitisers and face masks in the market amid the coronavirus outbreak as people resorted to panic buying.

