Delhi Police to issue e-passes to essential government staff: DoPT

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) Wednesday said Delhi police will issue authorisation letters to enable movement of essential government staff in various ministries and departments.

In the view of three-week nationwide lockdown, the DoPT issued revised instructions especially focused on the movement of people who are working with certain government offices, which have been exempted from lockdown.

The DoPT, partially modifying its March 22 notification, said the revised instructions have been issued keeping in view the exigencies that have arisen in various departments not exempted under the guidelines, where the heads of department will prepare a list of staff who are absolutely necessary to carry out additional services within the department.

"The list of such employees may be communicated by email to Eish Singal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District at email id dcp.nd@delhipolice.gov.in and dcp-newdelhi-dl@nic.in . Authorisation letter will be issued by the DCP by return mail", said the instructions.

The authorised staff should carry a print of this email along with their official identification cards while going to the office concerned. "The remaining staff should be asked to work from home. These instructions shall be applicable with immediate effect", said R. Jaya, Joint Secretary, DoPT.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday, after Prime Minister announced three-week nationwide lock down, asked people to encourage home delivery of essential items and adopt the work from home policy across the government and the private sector.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement for three-week nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight, the Home Ministry released detailed guidelines on the measures to be taken at the central and state level to contain COVID-19 epidemic.

All shops selling essentials -- such as grocery, milk, vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, as well as chemists, ATMs, banks, gas, petrol pumps, etc., -- to remain open during the 21-day lockdown, it said.

The Centre has decided to close down all its and state governments' offices, public corporations with the exception of the police, utilities, fire and emergency services, prisons, and municipal bodies.

"Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units -- both in public and private sector such as dispensaries, chemists, medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, ambulance, etc., will continue to remain functional," said the guidelines.

The Home Ministry also said the commercial and private establishments will be closed down with the exception of shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, etc.

"However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes," it said.