Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Express becomes last train to reach its destination after coronavirus lockdown

The second express train of longest-running distance that completed its destination and reached Patna on March 24 was the 16359 Ernakulam-Patna Express train.

Published: 25th March 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Trains are seen parked at Guwahati Railway Station yard after lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati

Representational image. (Photo|ANI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The 15906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek express was the last train in the entire railway network to complete its journey originating on March 21 from Dibrugarh station.

It become the last express train that has started its journey with the passengers amid the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown reached its destination Kanyakumari on Wednesday on March 25 covering the longest-running distance of 4,219 km before 20 minutes from its schedule time.

East Central Railway chief spokesperson in Patna, Rajesh Kumar said that this train started from one of the farthest parts of Northeast India to reach extremely down South of  the country.

The second express train of longest-running distance that completed its destination and reached Patna on March 24 was the 16359 Ernakulam-Patna Express train. It carried around 3000 passengers from Ernakuluam via Varanasi to Patna covering a distance of 2984 km.

