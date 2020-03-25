STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First COVID-19 patients from Maharashtra recover, set to go home

The couple, admitted to a hospital here on March 9, will be taken home in an ambulance of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Published: 25th March 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal worker spray disinectants outside a hospital during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Tuesday March 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A Pune-based couple, who were the first COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, have now twice tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and are set to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday, a health official said.

The couple, admitted to a hospital here on March 9, will be taken home in an ambulance of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

"Their first samples after 14 days of isolation period tested negative on Monday. The repeat samples were sent in next 24 hours on Tuesday and in that also, the couple tested negative," an official from the Pune civic body's health department said.

The couple and their daughter were part of a 40-member tourist group that returned to Mumbai from Dubai on March 1.

They travelled from Mumbai to Pune in a cab.

Besides the couple, their daughter and the cab driver had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the isolation period, the first test of their daughter, the cab driver and one more person from the Dubai trip tested negative on Tuesday, the official said.

"Their repeat samples will be sent today and if they test negative, they will also be discharged," he said. The condition of the couple is "perfectly fine and they are happy," the official said.

Speaking to PTI, the man said his health and that of his wife, daughter and the cab driver was fine.

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 107 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp