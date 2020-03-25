Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, cases in J&K rise to 11

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Wednesday.

All the four hailed from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Preliminary findings suggest that they were in close contact of the Srinagar patient, who tested positive yesterday. All the five are reported to have participated together in a religious event,” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

With the four fresh COVID-19 cases, the number of confirmed cases in J&K has risen to 11 – eight in Kashmir and three in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir has been facing a lockdown since Thursday and authorities are likely to further intensify the restrictions.