Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul

The civil aviation minister said that these killings are a grim reminder of the atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:40 PM

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

.NEW DELHI: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan''s capital city of Kabul in which at least 25 people were killed and eight injured.

The civil aviation minister said that these killings are a grim reminder of the atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries.

"Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned."

"These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded," Puri tweeted.

Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 25 worshippers and injuring eight.

In another tweet, Puri, who is also the Union housing and urban affairs minister, said that he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who assured him that necessary steps are being taken to extend a helping hand.

"Members of Sikh-Hindu Association of Afghanistan in West Delhi conveyed their deep sense of anguish at the heinous terror attack on a 400 yr old Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul when I spoke with them through a call arranged by my party colleague Sh Rajiv Babbar earlier today," Puri tweeted.

He also said on Twiiter, "I conveyed their concern & anger to my friend & colleague @DrSJaishankar after the GoM today. He assured me that he has been in touch with our ambassador in Kabul & that all necessary steps are being taken to extend a helping hand."

The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area as 150 worshippers were inside the building.

