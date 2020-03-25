STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Home delivery of rations in Srinagar from March 28

Several government department will start home delivery of rations to 1.6 lakh families in the city.

Published: 25th March 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Home delivery of monthly rations to 1.60 lakh households in Srinagar will start on March 28 to ensure that the 12.5 lakh city residents stay indoors in the wake of 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said that under strict safety protocol, officials of the departments of public distribution, agriculture, police, magistrates, Municipal Corporation and road transport corporation will start home delivery of rations to 1.6 lakh families from March 28.

He also made another fervent appeal to citizens to remain indoors, pointing out that the number of coronavirus positive cases was probably more than those tested positive so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar monthly ration ration home delivery
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp