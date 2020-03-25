Home delivery of rations in Srinagar from March 28

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Home delivery of monthly rations to 1.60 lakh households in Srinagar will start on March 28 to ensure that the 12.5 lakh city residents stay indoors in the wake of 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said that under strict safety protocol, officials of the departments of public distribution, agriculture, police, magistrates, Municipal Corporation and road transport corporation will start home delivery of rations to 1.6 lakh families from March 28.

He also made another fervent appeal to citizens to remain indoors, pointing out that the number of coronavirus positive cases was probably more than those tested positive so far.