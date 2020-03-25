Liquor companies to make sanitizers to battle coronavirus crisis in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a unique move, nine liqour factories in seven districts of Rajasthan will be used to manufacture sanitizers as the state battles the COVID-19 crisis. Given the rising number of Corona positive patients and shortage of sanitizers in the state the Gehlot Government has pushed to take the decision to get sanitizers made on its own.

To accomplish this, the government has issued orders to four private companies along with all 5 production units of the state-owned Ganganagar Sugar Mills to start production. Licenses have been issued to all of them for this purpose.

As per the orders issued by the Finance Department, five liquor manufacturing units of Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills have been ordered to start the production of hand sanitizers in Jhotwara (Jaipur), Mandore (Jodhpur), Kota, Udaipur and Hanumangarh. Apart from these, four private companies in Alwar and Jaipur districts have also been issued licenses to produce sanitizers.

According to information, sanitizers built in these units will be made available free of cost to government employees engaged in government offices, police and other services. Also, the public will also be provided sanitizers at a very small amount or a discounted rate. The measure has been taken so that black marketing can be stopped by eliminating the scarcity of sanitizers in the market.

During the lockdown, there is a huge need for sanitizers, masks and other essential items in the entire state. Sanitizers are being ordered from Jaipur, Gujarat, Delhi and other places. But due to increasing demand, supply is not up to the mark. The drug controller and his team from the Medical Department started the licensing process after an inspection on Monday itself.

As Manish Kumar, the Vice President of ADS Agro Industries Ltd., Ringus, one of the private companies given the task, remarked, " we have started preparations to fight coronavirus in these difficult times. The sanitizer manufacturing will start as soon as drug control personnel come and we receive instructions from the Excise Department. "

District Excise Officer, Sikar, Adaram Dahiya , said that on the instructions of the Excise Commissioner, sanitizers of spirit will be made. Drug control organization personnel and excise officers will be posted in the factories.