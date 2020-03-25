STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No shortage of essentials, don't resort to panic-buying: Union Minister Javadekar

For the poor, the Centre will give rice and wheat at the rate of three and two rupees a kg, respectively.

Published: 25th March 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union MInister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said the Centre and state governments are working in tandem to prevent the spread of coronavirus and asked people not to panic amid countrywide lockdown.

The lockdown was imposed in the country from today and will be in force till April 14.

In a cabinet briefing, Javadekar requested people to stay at home, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and visit a doctor if the symptoms appear.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

"The 21-day lockdown is important. Spend quality time with your family and do not resort to panic-buying. Essential items will be available throughout the country," he said.

For the poor, the Centre will give rice and wheat at the rate of three and two rupees a kg, respectively.

"Cheap or free ration is being given out. It is the world's biggest food security system. This will be extended to three months," the Union minister added.

He further said that contractual labourers will get wages on time and also announced recapitalization of regional banks.

Javadekar said the Ministry of Home Affairs is slated to come up with a helpline number today. "Every district will have a helpline number."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash javadekar coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp