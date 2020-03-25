STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi draws Mahabharata parallel in coronavirus fight

PM also asserted that the deadly virus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor asked people to be at home and practice social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with media heads through video conferencing on COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  With sharp uptick in cases of novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the key communication tool, spoke to people in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, and drew a parallel with the epic Mahabharata battle. Stating that the Mahabharata battle was won in 18 days, Modi said that India must reign in the deadly virus during the 21 days lockdown, while coming down heavily against those who have been harassing the health professionals. 

PM Modi interacts with citizens of
Varanasi via video conferencing | Pti

PM said that he has interacted with health professionals and  has come across incidents of harassment faced by doctors, nurses and paramedics, Modi said that strict instructions have been given to act against the guilty people.

“The health professionals are working 18-hour a day and some even not taking rest. They are the front line fighters against the deadly virus. The government will act sternly against any incidents of harassment against them,” said Modi in a video-conferencing with a select few residents of Varanasi.

Cautioning people against self-medication, the Prime Minister shared corona helpdesk number 9013151515. “One just needs to message ‘Namaste’ on whatsapp on this number, and the person will be updated with information about the virus,” said Modi.

He stressed that there is no vaccine against the coronavirus, and the alterative before the people is to stay safe from infection by practicing social distancing. 

Modi dwelt at length about scores of remedies flooding the social media in response to Krishna Kant Vajpayee, who informed that the people aren’t heeding to precautionary messages on grounds that “Indian cuisine, weather, culture, food habits make them immune to the virus”.

