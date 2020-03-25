STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar: 2 CRPF men killed in fratricide incident

There have been many fratricide incidents in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last two decades during which many security personnel were killed.

Published: 25th March 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By FAYAZ WA N I
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two  paramilitary CRPF men were killed in a fratricidal firing incident at Dal Lake in Dalgate area in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said two CRPF men deployed in water wing of 181 bn at Dal Lake in Dalgate area fired on each other after some altercation at around 4 pm. The colleagues of the jawans rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots. However, by the time they reached the spot, both the jawans were lying dead as both had shot each other from their respective service rifles.

The deceased jawans were identified as Constable P K Siju of Kerala and Jala Vijay Singh of Gujarat. After the incident, top police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The CRPF spokesman said an investigation has been launched to ascertain what led to the altercation and what prompted the two jawans to fire at each other.

There have been many fratricide incidents in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last two decades during which many security personnel were killed. On Monday, a major module of the newly formed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), also known as JK Fighters, under the patronage of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e- Taiba, was busted in Kashmir by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Six terrorists were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Sources said after receiving credible inputs regarding smuggling and delivery of arms and ammunition

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp