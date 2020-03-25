Srinagar: 2 CRPF men killed in fratricide incident

FAYAZ WA N I By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two paramilitary CRPF men were killed in a fratricidal firing incident at Dal Lake in Dalgate area in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said two CRPF men deployed in water wing of 181 bn at Dal Lake in Dalgate area fired on each other after some altercation at around 4 pm. The colleagues of the jawans rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots. However, by the time they reached the spot, both the jawans were lying dead as both had shot each other from their respective service rifles.

The deceased jawans were identified as Constable P K Siju of Kerala and Jala Vijay Singh of Gujarat. After the incident, top police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The CRPF spokesman said an investigation has been launched to ascertain what led to the altercation and what prompted the two jawans to fire at each other.

There have been many fratricide incidents in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last two decades during which many security personnel were killed.