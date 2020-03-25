STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will celebrate after winning over COVID-19 war, says Uddhav Thackeray on Gudi Padwa

Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra and it marks the reaping of Rabi crops.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended good wishes to people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and said the state will celebrate the festival after winning over the coronavirus war.

Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra and it marks the reaping of Rabi crops.

"It is Gudi Padwa today. I wish all of you on Gudi Padwa. It is a war like situation for each of us. I am calling coronavirus a war as we are not aware of the enemy. We do not even know from where the enemy will attack us," said Thackeray while addressing a press conference here.

"We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis," he said.

Stressing on the essential needs of people during the phase of 21-day lockdown in the country, he said there is no need to panic as all essential goods are available in the market.

"We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp