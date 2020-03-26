Bihar Police collcts around Rs 15.87 lakhs in fine against violators of coronavirus lockdown

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In order to enforce a complete coronavirus lockdown in Bihar, the state police collected a whopping sum of Rs 15,87,800 in penalty from hundreds of motorists, who were found violating the lockdown order on Wednesday.

The crackdown continued across the state by police in which nine persons were arrested on charges of intentionally violating the lockdown. According to Addl DGP (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, a total fine of Rs 15,87,800 was collected while 41 FIRs were lodged against the violators.

"The police are working to enforce complete lockdown seized 531 vehicles and arrested 9 motorists also," Kumar said, adding that police will continue working against whosoever is found violating the lockdown.