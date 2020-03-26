STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, paramedics treating COVID-19 patients

The government also announced that an online orientation of all doctors will be carried out by a team of experts at AIIMS, Delhi, to train them on infection control and case management.

Published: 26th March 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

A team of medical experts examining the migrant labours at a check-up camp at Egmore government school in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors and other healthcare professionals treating COVID-19 patients in the country.

The government also announced that an online orientation of all doctors will be carried out by a team of experts at AIIMS, Delhi, to train them on infection control and case management.

“The country is fully geared up to take the big challenge even if our efforts are on to contain the spread of the virus,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ALSO READ | Check out the 35 private labs authorised to conduct COVID-19 tests across India

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in a review meeting with states urged states for effective community surveillance with specific focus on international travelers to India since in last one month. He also advised them for random verification of home quarantine and action against defaulters.

States were also asked train ambulance drivers, call centre personnel and emergency medical response team members and to update district-wise ambulance details on the COVID-19 portal. The government has also asked states to start a helpline for those already in quarantine in order to offer psychological counselling.

The minister urged states to arrange for the transportation of health workers so that there is no shortage of doctors, nurses and other health staff in medical facilities. In addition, he asked the states to ensure that the pharmacies perform doorstep delivery of drugs. 

ALSO READ | Threat of Coronavirus community transmission looms over Indore and Ujjain, as four more die

Meanwhile, the number infected people in the country neared 700 with 18 of those positive cases dead. At 125, the highest infections are reported from Maharashtra. More reports emerged about people who have tested positive for the infection without any travel or contact history with infected people. Central authorities however dismissed the concern of community transmission.

“Sporadic cases cannot be the basis to conclude that we have reached the third stage of infection,” said Dr R R Gangakhedkar, chief epidemiologist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “In many cases, patients do not remember their contact history,” he said suggesting that some confirmed patients may have picked the infection from other positive persons unknowingly.

Officials also informed that 17 states so far have initiated the process of earmarking dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 corona insurance corona patients India Coronavirus Doctors
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp