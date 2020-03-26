Centre permits doorstep delivery of medicines during Covid-19 lockdown

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday allowed doorstep delivery of medicines to people during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The Central Government is satisfied that retail sale of drugs to the doorstep of consumers is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate the sale and distribution of drugs for their delivery to the consumers," read a notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These medicines that will be provided at the doorsteps fall under the Schedule H category which means such drugs cannot be purchased without the prescription of a qualified doctor.

Any sale of such drugs shall be based on receipt of prescription that is to be submitted physically or through e-mail.

The notifications issued by the Ministry also said the licensee shall submit an e-mail ID for registration with the licensing authority if prescriptions are to be received through email.

The Ministry said in case of chronic diseases, the prescription shall be dispensed only if it is presented to the licensee within 30 days of its issue and in acute cases, the prescription shall be dispensed only if it is presented to the licensee within 7 days of its issue.

The bill or cash memo shall be sent by the return email and records of all such transactions shall be maintained by the licensee.

According to the ministry, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths.