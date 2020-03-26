STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus-positive man escapes from quarantine, police track him down to Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Tayub had returned from Saudia Arabia's capital Riyadh on February 29 and was sent to the quarantine facility on March 23 (Monday) based on the symptoms

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 21-year-old coronavirus positive patient triggered a scare after he escaped from a quarantine facility in Jhunjhunu district only to be brought back by authorities after he was found at his home.

Health department officials have taken the samples of 10 other family members of Tayub (21) and kept all of them in an isolation ward in the facility, Jhunjhunu Chief Medical and Health Officer Chhote Lal said on Thursday.

Tayub had returned from Saudia Arabia's capital Riyadh on February 29 and was sent to the quarantine facility on March 23 (Monday) based on the symptoms, Lal said.

Soon after getting admitted to the hospital, the suspect dodged the officials at the facility and escaped, the CMHO added.

Police said that based on the information he had provided at the time of admission, he was traced to his residence in Mohalla Batwalan in the district.

He was then taken back to the quarantine facility and his swab samples were sent to Jaipur for testing.

"His report came out positive on Wednesday. He had landed at Jaipur airport and come to Jhunjhunu," Lal said.

The CMHO said another man identified as Imtiyaz having traveled to Riyadh was found coronavirus positive on Thursday.

He had returned on March 21 from Delhi airport. Imtiyaz has been isolated as well and the persons he had come in contact with are being traced, he added.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace out the contagion. A total of 40 COVID-19 positive patients have been found in the state so far. One patient in Bhilwara district found to be coronavirus positive died due to co-morbid condition.

