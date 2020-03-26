STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Goa govt to ask private firms to release full salaries

Port Minister Michael Lobo said the state government will soon issue orders to private sector companies to release salaries of their staff.

Coronavirus, Lockdown, Bank

A security guard walks wearing a mask inside an empty bank. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will direct private firms in the coastal state to release full salaries for this month so that their employees can buy essentials during the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Port Minister Michael Lobo said the state government will soon issue orders to private sector companies to release salaries of their staff.

"If we want people to remain indoors, we need to take care of their essentials. People should have money with them," Lobo said.

Sawant will speak to his counterparts in neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka to ensure that the supply of essential commodities remains uninterrupted, the minister said.

Maharashtra government was intercepting trucks transporting essential commodities to Goa, Lobo claimed, adding that the coastal state's stock of essential commodities will only last for the next eight to 10 days.

Pramod Sawant India under lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
