Essential goods shops open from 6 am to 11 pm in Ghaziabad: DM

The streets in Ghaziabad on Wednesday were completely deserted in the day with mostly police vehicles patrolling different localities. 

By Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday gave assurances to the public that essential commodities will be available at retail outlets from 6 am to 11 pm, amid the nationwide lockdown to break the transmission chain of coronavirus.

The streets in Ghaziabad on Wednesday were completely deserted in the day with mostly police vehicles patrolling different localities. In the evening, a few shops selling vegtables and fruits opened.

Most residents said they stepped out only to buy perishables like fruits and vegetables as they stocked up essentials.

“The vegetable prices are high. We are avoiding wholesale markets as there is a possibility that many people will turn up without any protective gear.

We prefer to buy from hawkers outside our buildings,” said Ujjawal Sawhney, resident of Vasundhara.

In Indirapuram, fruit and vegetable sellers said they have ordered huge quantities of produce as the demand for them has risen. “I heard on news that oranges could cure coronavirus and people who came in the last few days bought in large bulks so I have ordered three times more than I usually do. The tranportation costs have increased so the rpices have gone up. We have trouble coming to our shops to open them daily,” said Gopal, a fruit seller.

