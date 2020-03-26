STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'First step in right direction': Rahul Gandhi on Centre's 1.7 lakh crore COVID-19 relief package

The comments come after the government unveiled a Rs 1.70-lakh-crore economic package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months.

Published: 26th March 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media outside the Parliament house in New Delhi on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre on Thursday, saying it was the first step in the right direction.

The comments come after the government unveiled a Rs 1.70-lakh-crore economic package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Govt announcement today of a financial assistance package, is the first step in the right direction," Gandhi tweeted.

"India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women & the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown".

