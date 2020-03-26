STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh; number of cases rise to 43

The total number of cases have now reached 43, including Agra-9, Ghaziabad-3, Noida-14, Lucknow-8, Pilibhit-2.

Published: 26th March 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Thermal screening of passengers during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.| Pti

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of cases to 43, a top official said on Thursday.

"Five fresh cases were found positive for coronavirus in the state on Thursday. While three cases were found positive in Noida, one each in Baghpat and Agra was found positive," a senior health official said here.

The total number of cases have now reached 43, including Agra-9, Ghaziabad-3, Noida-14, Lucknow-8, Pilibhit-2 and one each in Baghpat, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and, Shamli, he said.

Out of the 42 cases, 14 of them, have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Those cured include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and four from Noida and one from Lucknow, he said, adding that more than 30,000 people in the state are under surveillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp