From fight for lockdown credit to CM relief fund getting massive response; read what's happening in Jaipur

Fight for lockdown credit

Rajasthan was the first state in the country to implement a complete lockdown on March 22. Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in the state. Later, many states followed Rajasthan’s example. CM Ashok Gehlot has subtly taken credit for announcing the lockdown first, which was eventually followed by all states. After the PM’s speech, Gehlot was quick to support it. On Tuesday, Gehlot tweeted, “I am happy that Rajasthan was the first state to announce the lockdown. I support PM Modi’s announcement of a 21-day lockdown. Let us fight together and defeat Corona.”

CM relief fund gets a massive response

The whole of Rajasthan seems to be united in combating the coronavirus. A large number of people are coming forward to deposit funds in the COVID-19 Relief Fund, created on the initiative of CM Ashok Gehlot. More than `20 crore has been deposited in the CMRF COVID-19 Fund on the first day. Ministers, MLAs, leaders, peoples’ representatives are depositing funds. The CM has thanked the donors. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur has approved `50 lakh to fight the pandemic. Four fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 36 in the state so far. Three positive cases in Bhilwara and one case in Jodhpur have been found and the total COVID-19 cases stand at 36 in the state till now, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Buzz over Vasundhara Raje’s isolation

Sidelined from the state politics, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje is back in news after attending the party of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow. Kanika later tested positive for coronavirus. She had returned from London. Raje tweeted that she and her son, MP Dushyant Singh, are on 14-day self-quarantine. People within and outside the BJP sympathised with Raje. However, some questioned her actions when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and even after knowing it she attended the party. Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, reports of which came in on Tuesday night.

Marriage via video conferencing

Two Rajasthan families have taken up a unique initiative to fight the pandemic. Irfan Khan, a resident of Sirohi district had a ‘nikah’ with Minaj Bano from Gujarat’s Palanpur on Tuesday. But due to the scare both the families decided to cancel the ceremony and held it over video conferencing. The interesting part about the ceremony was that the ‘qazi’ made the new couple promise that they will comply with the government to stay at home guidelines. The initiative was lauded by all. A massive screening and survey of suspected people is underway in the state as health teams in large numbers are trying to trace the contagion.

