STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmir: 48 people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient put in quarantine

The 65-year-old man, hailing from Hyderpora area of Srinagar, died on Thursday morning -- becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

A woman sells fish near closed shops during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar Wednesday March 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Forty-eight people, who had come in contact with the first coronavirus fatality in Kashmir, are in quarantine and authorities are in touch with the states visited by the man to track those who may have been infected by him, an official said on Thursday.

The 65-year-old man, hailing from Hyderpora area of the city here, died on Thursday morning -- becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

Four of his contacts in the valley, all from north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- also tested positive on Wednesday.

"The person attended religious gatherings in New Delhi, Deoband (in Uttar Pradesh), Jammu, Samba, Sopore and then he came back here (Srinagar) and was admitted to a chest diseases hospital where he expired," Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Matoo told PTI.

Matoo said "naturally" the person must have come in contact with a lot of people at the places he travelled to.

He said the health department has tracked the people of the valley the infected person had come in contact with and all of them have been put in quarantine and were under surveillance.

"We have tracked these 48 persons and they have been put in quarantine," he said.

Asked if the man can be called a "super-spreader" for likely infecting several others, the director said: "See, there is no description as such for a super-spreader, but he has visited so many places, so he has been spreading it (infection) also."

Matoo said the health department is in touch with the authorities in other places visited by him to enable the tracking of people who would have come in contact with him.

"We do not know the number of people he has come in contact with outside Jammu and Kashmir but we are in touch with the authorities there," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp