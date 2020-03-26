STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: Ranchi administration asks people to give leave to domestic helps without pay cut

Jharkhand has not reported any confirmed case of COVID- 19 so far, but steps have been taken to prevent outbreak of the disease.

Published: 26th March 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Minimum Salary

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

RANCHI: The Ranchi district administration has appealed to the people to grant leave to domestic helps without pay cut for their own safety besides helping them stay at home in view of the lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus outbreak.

In a video clip, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray said many people have provided leave to their domestic helps, but there are still some families who have not done so.

Many people have given leave to domestic helps.

But it is regrettable that some families are still calling them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren have appealed to give them leave without a cut (in their wages) so that they too can stay at home.

Let us ensure together, we all work for our own safety, he pleaded.

Stating that there was no case of any coronavirus symptom in Ranchi, DC urged the people to maintain it by living indoors.

Jharkhand has not reported any confirmed case of COVID- 19 so far, but steps have been taken to prevent outbreak of the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID- 19 domestic helps coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp