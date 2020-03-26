Lockdown: Ranchi administration asks people to give leave to domestic helps without pay cut

By PTI

RANCHI: The Ranchi district administration has appealed to the people to grant leave to domestic helps without pay cut for their own safety besides helping them stay at home in view of the lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus outbreak.

In a video clip, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray said many people have provided leave to their domestic helps, but there are still some families who have not done so.

Many people have given leave to domestic helps.

But it is regrettable that some families are still calling them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren have appealed to give them leave without a cut (in their wages) so that they too can stay at home.

Let us ensure together, we all work for our own safety, he pleaded.

Stating that there was no case of any coronavirus symptom in Ranchi, DC urged the people to maintain it by living indoors.

Jharkhand has not reported any confirmed case of COVID- 19 so far, but steps have been taken to prevent outbreak of the disease.