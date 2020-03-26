STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus count rises to 21 as six more test positive

People wear facemasks in Vellore amid coronavirus scare

People wear facemasks amid coronavirus scare. (File photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 21 with six more patients - five in Indore and one in Shivpur - testing coronavirus positive on Thursday, health officials said.

The tally includes a Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, the officials said.

Among the five new cases in Indore, two are women, a government medical college spokesman said.

Shivpuri district reported its second COVID-19 case.

Shivpuris Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr A L Sharma said a 26-year man, a resident of Khaniyadhana, about 80-km from the district headquarters, tested positive for the infection on Thursday.

The man had gone to Hyderabad on March 13 and returned to Shivpuri two days later, he said.

Sharma said family members of the coronavirus positive man have been told to quarantine themselves at home and they will be monitored by health workers.

Besides, the residents of the mans colony have been also told to self-quarantine under medical supervision, he said.

Earlier, the infected man had sought medical help through a video on social media. Following this, the health department kept him in the isolation ward of a government hospital.

Sharma also informed that the mother and father of a 30-year man, the first coronavirus positive case in Shivpuri, tested negative in the medical reports received on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, five more patients admitted in Indore hospitals tested coronavirus positive, health officials said on Thursday. Besides the death of a COVID-19 positive person, a 47-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here as a coronavirus suspect, also died in the wee hours of Thursday.

The 47-year old man, whose test report is still awaited, was earlier treated at the Ujjain civil hospital and was admitted to the Indore hospital on Wednesday with cough, fever and trouble in breathing, the officials said.

So far, 10 coronavirus cases have been reported in Indore (including deceased woman of Ujjain), six in Jabalpur, two each in Bhopal and Shivpuri and one in Gwalior, they said.

Curfew has been imposed in seven districts linked to coronavirus positive cases. They include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Chhatarpur.

No positive case has been found so far in Chhatarpur but the COVID-19 patient from Gwalior had travelled to Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, they said.

As a result, curfew was clamped in Rajnagar and Khajuraho towns of Chhatarpur district, officials said.

