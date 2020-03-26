Should engage retired doctors, nurses in fight against COVID-19: Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday advised both Central and Bihar governments to engage healthy retired doctors and nurses in the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav's logical suggestion was made public through a tweet where he appealed to retired doctors and nurses to work on fighting against the coronavirus pandemic nationwide, especially in Bihar.

"The country needs you!! I humbly appeal to healthy retired doctors & nurses to come & join the govt in fighting this panademic. To the government! If you call them, they will come. Utilize their wealth of knowledge & expertise in these testing times.@narendramodi @NitishKumar," he tweeeted tagging both PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Since Lalu Prasad Yadav is one of the most popular and most heard politicians, his opinion will certainly convince the people of Bihar to follow the safety guidelines amid lockdown," RJD spokesperson Chittranjan Gagan said.

Lalu also advised the people of state strongly not to step outside the house if not very important. Referring to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said that he was sad of not being with the people of Bihar at "this time of trouble" but asked all leaders of his party including the leader of opposition ansd son Tejashawi Yadav and others to be at the service of people.

He also directed his own party to contribute a sum of Rs 2,50,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19.