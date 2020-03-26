STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, taking total number to 38

Four positive cases in Bhilwara and one case each in Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu were reported, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number to 38 so far, officials said.

He said reports of 70 suspects, including 41 from Jhunjhunu and 18 from Jodhpur, are pending.

Among the four positive cases in Bhilwara, two are private hospital staff members where a doctor was recently found to be positive, whereas the one in Jodhpur has a travel history, Singh added.

The woman who tested positive in Jodhpur is a co-traveller of two already tested patients.

She came from Mumbai to Jodhpur on a train in the same coupe along with other positive patients in a first class AC coach, he added.

So far, 17 positive cases have been found in Bhilwara where doctors and nursing staff of a private hospital were found infected.

Jaipur reported eight and Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur have disclosed five and four cases respectively.

No death caused by the disease has occurred so far in the state and three infected persons have recovered.

The state administration had initially imposed curfew and sealed the borders in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu districts following which the entire state was brought under lockdown from March 22.

Massive screening and survey of suspected people is underway in the state as health teams in large numbers are trying to trace the contagion.

