STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand government to assist 1,200 foreign tourists stuck in state

Uttarakhand state government has assured help to nearly 3,500 Indian and foreign tourists stuck in the hill state amidst lockdown. 

Published: 26th March 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Medics screen tourists in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Medics screen tourists in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government has assured help to nearly 3,500 Indian and foreign tourists stuck in the hill state amidst lockdown. State tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said, “The tourists are advised to stay where they are and the state government will take care of them. The lockdown is for saving people’s lives.”

Foreign tourists have been told to contact their respective embassies and keep them in the loop. 

Some 1,200 foreigners are in Pauri district followed by Almora (81), Nainital (14), Chamoli (4) and Uttarkashi (3).Haridwar, meanwhile, has the highest number of 2,000 domestic travellers under lockdown, followed by Dehradun (450), Tehri (400), Nainital (49), Udham Singh Nagar (40), Rudraprayag (15), Almora (13) and Pauri (1).

The state government has also directed the hotel owners and establishments not to remove the overstaying tourists.“We have issued instructions to the hotels, lodges and other establishments not to remove these people from their rooms. They will remain in there during the entire lockdown period,” added the state tourism minister.

Meanwhile, the state administration and the police has been implementing the lockdown strictly, registering cases, seizing vehicles and stopping people from venturing out. Many were forced to wear placards, which said, “I am the enemy of humanity. I will not stay home. I will spread the coronavirus.”
Vehicles plying on the streets without valid reasons were also penalized.

Earlier, on Monday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh directed strict enforcement of the lockdown after people came out on the streets in thousands.One more person tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to five.

Hotel owners to not remove foreigners

The state government has also directed the hotel owners and establishments to not remove the overstaying tourists. “We have issued instructions to the hotels, lodges and other establishments to not remove these people from their rooms. They will remain in there during the entire lockdown period,” added the state tourism minister. A total of 5 people have tested positive in the hill state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand covid 19 Coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus COVID 19 Uttarakhand tourists
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp