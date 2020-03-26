Uttarakhand government to assist 1,200 foreign tourists stuck in state

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government has assured help to nearly 3,500 Indian and foreign tourists stuck in the hill state amidst lockdown. State tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said, “The tourists are advised to stay where they are and the state government will take care of them. The lockdown is for saving people’s lives.”

Foreign tourists have been told to contact their respective embassies and keep them in the loop.

Some 1,200 foreigners are in Pauri district followed by Almora (81), Nainital (14), Chamoli (4) and Uttarkashi (3).Haridwar, meanwhile, has the highest number of 2,000 domestic travellers under lockdown, followed by Dehradun (450), Tehri (400), Nainital (49), Udham Singh Nagar (40), Rudraprayag (15), Almora (13) and Pauri (1).

The state government has also directed the hotel owners and establishments not to remove the overstaying tourists.“We have issued instructions to the hotels, lodges and other establishments not to remove these people from their rooms. They will remain in there during the entire lockdown period,” added the state tourism minister.

Meanwhile, the state administration and the police has been implementing the lockdown strictly, registering cases, seizing vehicles and stopping people from venturing out. Many were forced to wear placards, which said, “I am the enemy of humanity. I will not stay home. I will spread the coronavirus.”

Vehicles plying on the streets without valid reasons were also penalized.

Earlier, on Monday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh directed strict enforcement of the lockdown after people came out on the streets in thousands.One more person tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to five.

