Bangkok returnee tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Gondia 

By PTI

GONDIA: A 24-year-old man who returned to Gondia in Maharashtra from Thailand some ten days ago has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, District Health Officer Dr Shyam Neemgade said on Friday.

The official informed that his report came in late Thursday night. "The man from Ganesh Nagar locality here had gone to Bangkok with friends from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh and had returned some 10 days ago," he said.

Local officials said he had flouted home quarantine rules and was detained on Wednesday by health department authorities after one of his friends from Rajnandgaon on the Bangkok trip tested positive. They added that the locality where he stays has been sanitised and his family members ar being tested for the virus, .

The officials said that contact tracing measures are underway.