COVID-19: Legal action against landlords for evicting doctors in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is all set to take legal action against landlords in the state who have been forcefully evicting doctors, nurses and other health professionals treating COVID-19 patients. In a special order, the government has said that if any landlords forcibly evict or misbehave with their tenants who happen to be doctors or other medical personnel, strict action will be taken under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957.

Reports suggest that doctors and para-medical staff across the state have been evicted by their landlords and medical personnel across the state have protested against this. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, Rohit Singh, issued a special directive to all District Collectors and SPs of Police and authorised them to take strong action in case any healthcare professionals face eviction trouble from their landlords.

After this special directive from the Gehlot government, if any landlord ill-treats or forcibly evicts any doctor or nursing staff in Rajasthan, the concerned District Collector can initiate legal action against the culprits. Besides registering cases against the guilty landlords, those who misbehave or forcibly evict medical personnel could even be sent to jail.