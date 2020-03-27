Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh asks neighbouring states to arrange food, lodging for migrant workers

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has urged governments of neighbouring states to arrange food and lodging facilities for residents of the state stranded there amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of different states, Tiwari has requested them to make arrangements for proper food and lodging in their respective states for people of UP, an official spokesperson said.

Tiwari has stressed that in the event of movement of people from one state to another, the nationwide lockdown announced in view of the coronavirus outbreak would be flouted and chances of spread of the disease would increase.

The chief secretary has also requested for providing information regarding the arrangements made for the the people of Uttar Pradesh in writing. The spokesperson added that he has stressed that the residences of the workers from UP, employed in different factories, mills and organisations should not be vacated.