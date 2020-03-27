STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi offer food to needy, open-up rooms for isolation wards 

Gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is preparing langar to feed the homeless during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 27th March 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Homeless daily wagers have a meal at a government shelter

Homeless daily wagers have a meal at a government shelter. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In order to feed the needy, poor, paying guests (PGs) and other as to the nation –wide shut down now langar (community food) is being prepared in many gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is preparing langar to feed the homeless during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Rooms for isolation wards and quarantine facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients will be set up in 'Serai' (Inn) of the Gurudwaras. 

Talking with this correspondent, Chief Secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) Dr Roop Singh said, "we have issued directions to all the 90 big historic gurdwaras in the state to prepare langar and get it distributed to the people in need with help from the local district authorities during this time of crises.

We have limited manpower during this time as curfew passes cannot be issued to everyone and the devotees who offer their help for cooking the langar cannot come therefore best possible efforts are being made by the present team of people in various gurdwaras.’’

"We have also told the government that we can offer rooms in various gurdwaras for setting up of isolation wards and quarantine facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people’’ he said.

Hardeep Singh member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) from Mohali said that the gurdwaras in Phase 8, 9, 10, 4 and Sectors 70 and 71 in Mohali have started preparing langar for the needy living in colonies and villages, paying guests (PGs) as the children and people living there have no source of food. It has been decided to pump in maximum possible sources for this cause.

The langar would be distributed through the SGPC vehicles and through the administration as the demand is increasing every moment. Earlier, for the last three days, langar was being supplied to the emergency staff and needy people in different colonies and villages of Mohali in two vehicles of gurdwara Amb sahib in Phase VIII."

"We have set up control at Sector 70 gurdwara for coordination, procurement of material and distribution and the administration there will also help us,’’ he said.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC) has offered 'Serai' (Inn) at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla on the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi for setting up of isolation wards and quarantine facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people.

Confirming this, DGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that rooms will be given to the health staff who will be treating the patients and provide langar to patients and staff.

They will also give food packets to the government to be distributed to the needy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurdwaras COVID 19 Gurdwaras food COVID19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp