Days after SC rap, sacked Manipur minister quits Assembly seat

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Days after the Supreme Court ordered his removal under the anti-defection law, Manipur’s Minister of Forest and Environment Thounaojam Shyamkumar put in his papers. He tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand on Thursday but did not cite any reasons.

“I have the honour to say that I am willing to resign from the membership of 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly in respect of 7 Andro A/C with immediate effect, that is today, the 26th March, 2020,” the resignation letter reads.

The Speaker’s tribunal heard the case and reserved the verdict till March 28. Shyamkumar was elected in the 2017 elections on a Congress ticket. However, he switched to the BJP even before being sworn in as a Member of the House. After cobbling up the numbers, the BJP had formed a coalition government and Shyamkumar was inducted in the Cabinet of N Biren Singh. The apex court ordered his removal based on a disqualification petition filed by two Congress leaders. The duo argued that Shyamkumar had violated the provisions of 10th Schedule of the Constitution.