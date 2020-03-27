Fifth COVID-19 patient dies in Maharashtra, total positive cases at 125

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The 65-year-old woman who succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday marked the fifth death of coronavirus in Maharashtra.

The woman was from Govandi area of Mumbai, she was admitted in Tandon hospital and DY Patil hospital initially, but was later shifted to a general hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai after she complained of breathlessness. Her samples were tested in Kasturbha Gandhi hospital that revealed that she was coronavirus. As per the report, she was diabetic and had hypertension.

There were 125 covid positive patients reported across Maharashtra where Mumbai had the highest number of patients at 49, while 18 in Pune, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad, nine in Sangali.

According to the state government data, 2750 COVID-19 suspected patient's swab samples turned out to be negative.

On Thursday,15 COVID-19 positive testings turned negative and they were all discharged from the government hospitals while on Wednesday, two patients were discharged.

Amit Deshmukh, Medical Education Minister said that the central government had permitted 27 private hospitals to conduct the COVID-19 testing and extend the treatment. Out of these 27 hospitals, Maharashtra has seven private hospitals that will soon start conducting the COVID-19 tests.

Rajesh Tope, Health Minister said that on Thursday, three new Corona positive patients were detected in Maharashtra.