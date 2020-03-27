Four more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir; number of cases rise to 18
As one patient has died and one recovered, there are 16 active cases in the union territory, of which 12 are in the valley.
Published: 27th March 2020 06:18 PM | Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:18 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Four more persons, two with travel history to abroad, have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases to 18.
"Four more positive cases in Kashmir; all from Srinagar district - two have travel history abroad; the other two have travel history outside J-K as part of religious congregation," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.
With this, the total number of positive cases in the union territory has now gone up to 18. As one patient has died and one recovered, there are 16 active cases in the union territory, of which 12 are in the valley.