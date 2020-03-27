STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre issues SOP for supply of essentials

For the unorganised sector, the persons may be allowed based on authorisation by local authorities, MHA said, adding that commercial entities should manage with only bare minimum staff.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Signboards being placed for essential services at Delhi-Noida flyway |Anil Shakya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on  Thursday issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for maintaining smooth countrywide supply of essential goods and to ensure people do not face hardships during the 21-day lockdown. The government said persons engaged in the supply chain shall be issued an e-pass or any other certification by the local authorities concerned for ensuring their smooth movement. The said person shall carry a valid photo ID card, the SOP said.    

The MHA, which is monitoring the shutdown on a daily basis, asked states and Union Territories to facilitate all providers/operators of essential goods — local retail shops, large retail stores and e-commerce companies. For the unorganised sector, the persons may be allowed based on authorisation by local authorities, MHA said, adding that commercial entities should manage with only bare minimum staff. The SOP advised establishments to carry out regular health and sanitation check-up of employees engaged in the supply chain and provide them with protective gear. 

In a letter to the states/UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said, “In order to ensure smooth functioning of these three types of operators, is important that following constituents of the supply chain, are also allowed to operate…restaurants supplying home delivery of cooked food, facilities for storage of such essential goods which may be known as warehouse, godown etc.” Bhalla reiterated that it was mandatory to allow transporters of essential goods to operate countrywide.Manufacturing units of essential goods including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates should also be facilitated. 

The SOP stated that all facilities in the supply chain of essential goods whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce firms should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing. The MHA said that warehousing facilities with wholesalers and retailers of essential goods might have non-essential goods but they should not be closed down. The ministry reiterated that states/UTs shall maintain a round the clock control room to register people’s grievances and also publicise the helpline numbers widely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MHA Essentials SOP
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp