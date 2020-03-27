If planes used to evacuate, why not buses for poor: Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of hundreds of migrants forced to walk back to native places in the absence of transport due to national lockdown, the Congress questioned that if stranded Indians could be evacuated from abroad, why could buses not be arranged to send the poor back home.

"If Air India planes can be deployed, rightly, to evacuate Indians stranded abroad, why can't the government deploy special buses/planes to come to the rescue of daily- wagers who are now walking 250-300 km to reach home? The government must ensure safe relocation -- 48 crore workforce needs help," said Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.

Disturbing images of migrants trudging back home from Delhi and elsewhere during the rain on Friday have appeared in the media.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown since Tuesday midnight has brought all work to a halt, forcing poor people to migrate from the national capital region to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.