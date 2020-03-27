STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Journalists' body expresses concern over disruption in newspaper circulation

It demanded that the media, particularly the small and medium newspapers, should be included in the stimulus financial package announced by the Union Government on Thursday as they were worst hit.

Published: 27th March 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

newspapers-

For representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU) has expressed serious concern over reports that the newspaper circulation network has been disrupted in several parts of the country in the wake of the coronavirus.

It demanded that the media, particularly the small and medium newspapers, should be included in the stimulus financial package announced by the Union Government on Thursday as they were worst hit.

Health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person announced for healthcare workers should also be extended to journalists, who have been working despite the lockdown.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, IJU president K Sreenivas Reddy and secretary-general Balwinder Singh Jammu said as fake information started circulating on social media about Coronavirus being transmitted through newspaper, several agents refused to deliver the copies in the last few days. This, despite the Union government and experts denied it as false.

The IJU leaders urged the Centre and the State governments to take immediate steps to ensure effective functioning of the newspaper circulation network.

The IJU also demanded that the State governments take immediate steps to stop attacks on journalists by the police in the name of enforcing lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Journalists Union Journalism covid 19 Covid 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp