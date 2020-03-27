STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata cops come to rescue of woman in distress 

Turning to be Good Samaritan, Kolkata Police personnel helped a pregnant woman who was in distress after many local drivers refused to transport her to a hospital because of coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Express illustration

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Turning to be Good Samaritan, Kolkata Police personnel helped a pregnant woman who was in distress after many local drivers refused to transport her to a hospital because of coronavirus outbreak. The officer took Ishita Saha in a police vehicle to a state-run healthcare unit on Wednesday midnight where she gave birth on Thursday morning.

Saha, a resident of Tangra area in east Kolkata, needed immediate hospitalisation on Wednesday night as she was in her advanced stage of pregnancy. Her husband and in-laws contacted a number of local drivers who turned down their request.

“The family finally managed to hire a local vehicle, but it developed technical snags after plying for few metres. The family then contacted Tangra police station,’’ said an officer of Kolkata police. “Family members even contacted drivers in their area but their all efforts proved futile.’’ The officer-in-charge of the police station asked sub-inspector SC Kotal to help the woman and her family immediately. Then Kotal arrived there with two lady constables and took Saha to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital around 1 am.

The doctors stated woman and the newborn child to be stable. “Police personnel across the city have been directed to help people in distress. Teams, who are assigned for patrolling at night have been instructed to reach out those who need immediate help,’’ said Anuj Sharma, commissioner of Kolkata Police.

