Maharashtra: Five coronavirus patients discharged in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

By PTI

PUNE: Five COVID-19 patients - two from Pune and three from neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad - have been discharged from the civic-run hospitals following their recovery, officials said on Friday.

Two patients admitted to Naidu Hospital in Pune were discharged late Thursday night after their repeat samples tested negative for the infection, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.

He said that total 20 coronavirus positive cases have been recorded in Pune city so far. "Of these 20, seven people have tested negative after the completion of 14 days of isolation and they have been discharged from the hospital," he said.

Of the remaining 13 patients, nine are undergoing treatment at Naidu Hospital and four in different private hospitals. "Out of the 13 patients, two are critical," he added.

A health department official of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that three patients, who tested negative two times after their 14 days of isolation period, were discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has so far recorded 12 coronavirus positive cases, the official said, adding that no new case was detected in the last seven days.