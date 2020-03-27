STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More than 3,000 vehicles seized, Rs 67 lakh fine imposed on violators of COVID-19 lockdown in Bihar

The police have also lodged 215 FIRs against the violators during the state-wide lockdown.

Published: 27th March 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Police and health officials on ground in Bihar.

Police and health officials on ground in Bihar.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In the last 72 hours, the Bihar police have seized more than 3,000 vehicles and imposed a fine of upto Rs 67,73,250 in an ongoing effort to ensure complete lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The police have also lodged 215 FIRs against the violators during the state-wide lockdown.

According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, the police lodged 51 FIRs on March 24, 93 on March 25 and 71 on March 26  against the violators of the lockdown.

"Besides this, 85 persons have also been arrested and sent to jail between March 24 and 26 and among them highest number of persons arrested were 40, on March 24," he said, adding that the highest number of 1,488 vehicles were seized on March 26.

FOLLOW LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES HERE

Kumar, quoting details of action taken against the lockdown violators, said that 1305 vehicles were seized by police on March 24 and 822 on March 25.

"A fine of Rs 24,61150 was imposed on violators on March 24, Rs 21,33,100 on March 25 and Rs 23,79,000 on March 26," he added.

He said that efforts would continue uninterrupted till further orders to ensure a 100 per cent lockdown scenario to curb the virus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar lockdown Bihar COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp