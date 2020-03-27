More than 3,000 vehicles seized, Rs 67 lakh fine imposed on violators of COVID-19 lockdown in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In the last 72 hours, the Bihar police have seized more than 3,000 vehicles and imposed a fine of upto Rs 67,73,250 in an ongoing effort to ensure complete lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The police have also lodged 215 FIRs against the violators during the state-wide lockdown.

According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, the police lodged 51 FIRs on March 24, 93 on March 25 and 71 on March 26 against the violators of the lockdown.

"Besides this, 85 persons have also been arrested and sent to jail between March 24 and 26 and among them highest number of persons arrested were 40, on March 24," he said, adding that the highest number of 1,488 vehicles were seized on March 26.

Kumar, quoting details of action taken against the lockdown violators, said that 1305 vehicles were seized by police on March 24 and 822 on March 25.

"A fine of Rs 24,61150 was imposed on violators on March 24, Rs 21,33,100 on March 25 and Rs 23,79,000 on March 26," he added.

He said that efforts would continue uninterrupted till further orders to ensure a 100 per cent lockdown scenario to curb the virus outbreak.