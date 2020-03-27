No big, fat weddings during coronavirus crisis in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: With three-week lockdown across the country marriages scheduled in the duration have been either cancelled or postponed. Vivek Bhatt, a probationary officer in a national bank whose wedding was scheduled on April 13 has been postponed by both the families indefinitely given the COVID-19 scare.

“The wedding has been postponed till this outbreak is controlled and our country along with the world returns to normal. We don’t want to risk anyone’s life,” said Bhatt whose family and already distributed the invitation cards. In Dehradun itself, more than 350 weddings are effected due to the outbreak. At present there are total 112 wedding points where functions of wedding were conducted.

The cancellation have also hit the business hard making it difficult for workers of unorganised sector involved in these functions.Owners of these wedding points have urged people to postpone the wedding or organise it next season when the outbreak is more than over. Harbhajan Singh Anand, president of Uttarakhand Wedding Point Association said, “The sector will suffer loss of anything between H100-500 crore.”

