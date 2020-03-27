STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No big, fat weddings during coronavirus crisis in Uttarakhand

With three-week lockdown across the country marriages scheduled in the duration have been either cancelled or postponed. 

Published: 27th March 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With three-week lockdown across the country marriages scheduled in the duration have been either cancelled or postponed. Vivek Bhatt, a probationary officer in a national bank whose wedding was scheduled on April 13 has been postponed by both the families indefinitely given the COVID-19 scare.

“The wedding has been postponed till this outbreak is controlled and our country along with the world returns to normal. We don’t want to risk anyone’s life,” said Bhatt whose family and already distributed the invitation cards. In Dehradun itself, more than 350 weddings are effected due to the outbreak. At present there are total 112 wedding points where functions of wedding were conducted. 

The cancellation have also hit the business hard making it difficult for workers of unorganised sector involved in these functions.Owners of these wedding points have urged people to postpone the wedding or organise it next season when the outbreak is more than over. Harbhajan Singh Anand, president of Uttarakhand Wedding Point Association said, “The sector will suffer loss of anything between H100-500 crore.”

Loss for wedding planners
Owners of wedding venues have urged to postpone the wedding or organise it next season when the outbreak is more than over. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus wedding weddings postponed
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp