Number of coronavirus cases rises to 19 in Haryana as Panipat man tests positive

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 19. The case has been reported from Panipat.

The number of positive cases reported from Gurgaon stand at 10, four cases from Panipat, two are from Faridabad and one each from Palwal, Panchkula and Sonipat, as per the state's health department. The test reports of 126 samples are still awaited.

Earlier, a 21-year-old nurse from Panipat, who works in a private hospital in Gurgaon, had tested positive for coronavirus. The nurse had travelled to her hometown Panipat over a week ago from Gurgaon, where she worked.