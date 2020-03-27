STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath asks forces, public sector units to ramp up fight against coronavirus

The Army has begun additional training of own medical personnel at various hospitals to be better prepare.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELH: Amid the rising number of cases of COVID-19, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting on Thursday and decided to boost healthcare infrastructure and ramp up production of sanitisers, masks and suits.

“Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with senior officials of Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the action plan to deal with the COVID-19 situation, here today,” the MoD said in a statement. At the meeting attended by CDS General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and all the three service chiefs along with other officials, Rajnath urged armed forces, defence PSUs and other organizations to gear up preparedness and provide all required assistance to civilian authorities.The Army has taken measures to augment its contribution in the fight against the pandemic. The Army has told its formations and cantonments to “identify additional infrastructure for setting up of quarantine/isolation centers in each station for own personnel.” The force was asked to “prepare a plan for sidestepping medical personnel from lesser affected areas to augment health experts in severely affected areas if required.

” The Army has begun additional training of own medical personnel at various hospitals to be better prepare.The Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Ordnance Factory Board and the Bharat Electronics Limited – associated with the MoD — are doing their role in boosting the healthcare infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Rajnath singh
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp