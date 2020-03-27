STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three fresh coronavirus cases reported in Bihar; total tally reaches nine in state

Two persons, a woman in her 40s and a 12-year-old boy, who lived in a house adjacent to the residence of the deceased at Munger, tested positive on Thursday and were rushed to a hospital in Bhagalpur.

Published: 27th March 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus -

Health workers carry out disinfection in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Three fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those who have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 to nine, the health department said on Friday.

According to Pradip Das, Director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute here, an ICMR centre, test reports of two staff members of a private hospital in the city, where a coronavirus patient was admitted last week before being shifted to AIIMS-Patna where he died, have been positive.

Besides, another patient admitted to the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) here hailing from Siwan, has tested positive, he added.

COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra reports 5 new cases, India tally crosses 730

Health department sources said the patient had recently returned to Siwan from Dubai.

The infected private hospital staff members, who are also at NMCH, worked at a health care facility in Khemnichak locality where a 38-year-old man from Munger suffering from renal problems was admitted last week and referred to AIIMS- Patna subsequently.

The man had returned from Qatar and his samples were sent for testing to the AIIMS when he developed respiratory problems.

His family members told the hospital authorities about his travel history.

READ EDITORIAL: A step in the right direction, but more needed to help poor

He died on Saturday, a day before his test reports came in, confirming that he was suffering from COVID 19.

The private hospital has been sealed by district health authorities and samples of 13 of its staff members have been sent for testing so far while efforts are on to trace all those who might have come in contact with the deceased patient.

Two persons, a woman in her 40s and a 12-year-old boy, who lived in a house adjacent to the residence of the deceased at Munger, tested positive on Thursday and were rushed to a hospital in Bhagalpur.

Earlier, a middle-aged woman whose son had travelled to Europe tested positive on Sunday last and is admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

A day later, a young man who had travelled to Scotland and admitted to NMCH, had tested positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp