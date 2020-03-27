UP health minister, who attended party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for third time 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had been in self-isolation since March 20, has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus in the consecutive report here on Friday.

In fact, the health minister had quarantined himself at his residence along with his family after celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for the deadly virus on March 20. The minister and his wife had participated in one of those four parties attended by the singer who was then a silent carrier of the virus.

The singer had returned from London on March 9 and reached Lucknow on March 11. She developed the symptoms of the virus on March 16 and was isolated at Sanjai Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on March 20.

The singer is convalescing at the PGI. Her latest third test report has shown her still with heavy virus load.

On the other, the minister, who went into self-isolation, had tested negative for the virus in the first report on March 21 and continues to be negative for the virus in all his reports so far.

Along with the minister, six of his family members had also tested for the virus and came out negative. But the doctors had advised them a 14-day quarantine

to rule out the possibility of infliction and manifestation of symptoms at a later stage.

“I am fine and following the health protocol spelt out by the doctors. I have tested negative for the virus even in the third report and I would complete 14-day isolation to rule out all possibilities of infliction,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath went on a surprise inspection of the community kitchen being run by the state government in Lucknow. The CM took stock of the

supply of commodities, cleanliness of the kitchen, food quality and its packaging.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure hygiene and sanitization of the staff cooking the food for the destitute, poor, labourers, and those migrants who are on the move towards their reseptvice native villages.