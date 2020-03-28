STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

19 deaths, 873 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, says Health Ministry

While Maharashtra with 180 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 173 confirmed cases, as of 9:30 am according to the Ministry.

Published: 28th March 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras, Coronavirus

Students maintaining queue in the hostel mess. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged.

The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19, while one patient has migrated.

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports two more positive cases as India tally crosses 850

While Maharashtra with 180 cases has the most number of COVID-19 patients, Kerala comes second in the list with 173 confirmed cases, as of 9:30 am according to the Ministry. However, the tally of Maharashtra and Kerala also includes cured and discharged patients, 25 and 11 respectively, as well.

On Friday, Union Home Ministry's Joint Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava said that all States and Union Territories (UTs) have been requested to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural laborers, industrial workers, and other unorganised sector workers during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

"States and Union Territories have been requested to make arrangements for food, water and sanitation for the migrant laborers. Hotels and rented accommodation should stay open and functional while taking all the COVID-19 precautions," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp