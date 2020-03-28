Coronavirus lockdown: Bengal cops face Didi’s ire for excesses on commoners

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government removed seven-eight police personnel from duty for their excesses on the people during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday.

“We had received 12 complaints of police excesses. We have closed seven-eight police personnel, so as to ensure no atrocities are committed on people,” Mamata told the media.

The Bengal Chief Minister instructed the police that while they have to be firm, they also have to be humane whenever the people are in danger.