COVID-19: Dehradun restaurants can remain open for take away, food deliveries from today

DEHRADUN: Dehradun district administration has allowed all restaurants in the city to keep their kitchens open for take away and food deliveries from Saturday amid 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The vehicles of people rendering and availing essential services will not be stopped.

"Restaurants in Dehradun can keep their kitchens open for take away/food deliveries from today, amid coronavirus lockdown. Also, vehicles of people rendering/availing essential services will not be stopped," Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava said.



On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had said that the state is in the first stage of COVID-19. "The situation is being continuously monitored and as of now Uttarakhand is in the first stage but we are taking precautions," Rawat said. The Chief Minister had held a meeting with Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Premchandra Agarwal, among others, on the situation.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 748, including 67 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.