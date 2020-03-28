Hawking veggies to beat lockdown

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Desperate times call for desperate measures. As earning becomes scarce due to the Covid lockdown, the people doing odd jobs are now hawking fruits and vegetables to earn their two square meals.

The more enterprising like Akram Khan —who till recently ran a mobile repair workshop along with his two friends — are using e-rickshaws and bicycles to cover the lanes and streets in their neighbourhood.

Many would call it a smart choice for the supply of essentials is exempted from travel restrictions, but for some it also means more competition and a dip in daily income Akram was lucky as one of his friends had an e-rickshaw. His new routine now takes him to a wholesale vegetable market in the morning and selling his stock in one colony after another. “My friend’s e-rickshaw was lying unused since the time the Delhi Metro stopped its operation completely.

It is the only source of income and he has to pay monthly EMI too. So, we decided to utilise our time and start selling vegetables at various locations so that we can make some money to meet our daily needs,” Akram said.Another fruit vendor Raju used to iron clothes for a living. He now pedals his bicycle with a small crate, selling bananas. “We are daily wage workers and have no option, but to try several odd jobs to survive. Selling fruits and vegetables are the safest option these days as these come under essential services. Even the police are not objecting to it.”

On the other hand, some like Prem Kumar, who has been selling vegetables for the past 15 years, are seeing a dip in daily income. Daily profit of `500-`700 has now plummeted to a meagre `200-`300. “My brother, who has a cycle shop, is affected badly by the lockdown. From today, he is also selling fruits,”he said.

Adapting to situation

The juggad spirit may be the only way out as online suprmarkets such as Bigbasket offer home delivery of essentials