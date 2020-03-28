Innovative solutions for COVID-19: 200 firms register with science, tech department

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 200 companies have already registered technologically innovative solutions for COVID-19 patients and are under evaluation of Department of Science and Technology (DST) that would provide Rs 200 crore seed money by March-end.

The DST has invited proposal under three categories and received an overwhelming response within a week from companies, academia and startups.

Proposal are invited under three different categories — Science and Research Board (Serb) for R&D by scientists and academia, the Technology Development Board which is open to startups and MSME industry for products that can be supported by funding and third through the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) and for a commercial start-up for products that are relevant for COVID -19.